70% of pollution from neighbour States, says Jain

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday claimed that 70 per cent of the current pollution in the Capital was due to the burning of crop waste in neighbouring States.

Long-term measures soon

Apart from emergency steps that the Delhi government has currently undertaken, the PWD Minister said they were looking into implementation of long-term measures to combat the menace.

The Minister said the measures are likely to be announced by the end of this week.

Mr. Jain’s remarks come a day after Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave said that around 80 per cent of the problems leading to rising pollution levels in Delhi is due to local factors, and only 20 per cent is due to neighbouring States.

Responding to Mr. Dave’s remarks, Mr. Jain said: “While the 20 per cent figure may be the case if you take annual average, but today nearly 70 per cent of the pollution is due to crop burning in neighbouring States). I admit there is high level of pollution in Delhi. It always remains comparatively high compared to other places. But from November 1 onwards, pollution in Delhi has increased due to crop burning”.

Mr. Jain added that the government was also working on an action plan that could be resorted to in times of emergency and will include cleaning of kerbs stones and concrete pavements