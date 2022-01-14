70 of 97 COVID deaths were unvaccinated people: Delhi govt. data

New Delhi

14 January 2022 01:36 IST

City sees highest daily cases since beginning of the pandemic

Almost three-fourths of the 97 COVID-related deaths in the Capital between January 9 and 12 were of unvaccinated people, as per Delhi government data.

Seventy of the 97 people who died were unvaccinated and 19 had taken only one dose of the vaccine, while only eight had taken both doses of the vaccine.

Many patients who are either on ventilator or oxygen support in hospitals are also not fully vaccinated, according to doctors.

Advertising

Advertising

“Vaccination is not going to protect you from getting the infection or transmitting it, but it will protect people from serious illness or death due to COVID-19. So everyone should get vaccinated,” said Dr. Nandini Sharma, Director Professor (Community Medicine Department) of Maulana Azad Medical College.

She said unlike the second wave, the hospital is not seeing deaths of those without any pre-existing health conditions. Most of the patients dying now are people with comorbidities, she said.

“Cases in Mumbai have probably already peaked. In Delhi, cases will be going down probably in two weeks and the peak will be even before that. In this wave, it is a milder disease and the recovery is also faster than the second wave, so the wave will also ebb faster,” she said.

28,867 fresh cases

The upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued on Thursday with 28,867 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to a Delhi government bulletin. This is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, overtaking the 28,395 cases reported on April 20 last year during the second wave of the pandemic.

The test positivity rate (TPR) also increased to 29.12% from 26.22% a day earlier. This is the highest TPR in more than seven months. Of the total 15,433 hospital beds, 84.29% were vacant on Thursday.

No lockdown: Jain

There will be no lockdown and migrant labourers need not panic, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. He also said the rate of patients admitted in the hospital has stabilised and sufficient number of beds are available in hospitals.

According to the audit of the Death Committee, the highest number of deaths due to COVID are in those patients who were admitted due to some comorbidity, the Minister said.

“Despite the surge of new cases daily for the last few days, the number of patients admitted to the hospital remains the same. This could be a sign that the peak of corona has now arrived. I hope people get relief from this outbreak,” Mr. Jain said.