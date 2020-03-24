70% more funds for water supply

Stressing on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s promise of supplying clean drinking water to every household in the city within the next five years, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia allocated ₹3,724 crore for implementation of the DJB plans in the 2020-21 budget.

“The total allocation for water supply and sanitation in 2020-21 is about 70% higher than the revised estimates of 2019-20. More funds have been allocated for unauthorised colonies, sewer treatment plants and interceptor sewerage,” the Minister said. He said that to provide sufficient drinking water, four decentralised water treatment plants will be installed on the banks of the Yamuna, with a total capacity of about four million gallons per day.

He also said that the DJB is implementing Master Plan-2031 in a phased manner for sewer expansion in areas without sewer lines. “Sewer lines are laid in 434 unauthorised colonies. Work is in progress in 597 colonies and is targeted to be completed by December 2020,” he added. He allocated ₹467 crore for a scheme to provide 20,000 liters of free water to 6 lakh beneficiaries every month.

Mr. Sisodia also allocated ₹10 crore towards the construction of a shallow reservoir in Palla along the banks of the Yamuna for groundwater recharge, construction of which is already under way. “Around 1,605 unauthorised colonies have been connected to the water supply system. Supply has already started in 1,549 colonies and notification will be issued soon to start supply in 56 colonies. Work is going on in 40 colonies,” he added.