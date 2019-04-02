Delhi

₹70 lakh cash seized from six persons

Just days before the Lok Sabha election, cash amounting to ₹70 lakh was seized from six persons during vehicle checking exercise in north-west Delhi’s Keshavpuram on Monday evening, said the police.

The police were checking vehicles at a check post near Prembari Pul Underpass around 5 p.m. The six persons were held carrying cash in their respective vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said. Revenue agency, the I-T Department and ED has been informed about the seizures.

