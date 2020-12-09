70% beds free as new cases drop in city

New Delhi

3,188 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Delhi witnessed 3,188 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 5,97,112, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 57 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 9,763. Of the total cases, 5,65,039 people have recovered and there are 22,310 active cases. A total of 75,409 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

The positivity of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday was 4.23%, lesser than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 8.69%, as per the bulletin.

Of the total 18,807 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 69.5% were vacant, as per the bulletin.

Also, 66.6% of ICU beds with ventilators in the city were occupied by Tuesday night and 46.9% of the ICU beds without ventilators were full, as per Delhi government data.

In November, there were days when more than 50% of beds were occupied and about 90% of ICU beds with ventilators were full.

There were 6,357 containment zones in the city as on Tuesday.