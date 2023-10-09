7-yr-old sexually abused, strangled in Ghaziabad; accused arrested

October 09, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused and strangled to death by a man known to her when she tried to raise an alarm in Ghaziabad’s Kaila Bhatta area, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ghaziabad City) Nipun Agarwal said the accused, Imran, 27, was arrested on Saturday and sustained a bullet injury in an exchange of fire with the police while trying to flee from a hospital where he underwent a medical examination.

The DCP said the Kotwali police station was informed that the victim had gone missing on Friday night from her maternal grandmother’s house. “After a police team found the girl lying unconscious at its terrace, she was taken to MMG Hospital where the doctors declared her dead,” Mr. Agarwal added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police questioned five suspects, including Imran, who was like an uncle to the girl. “During interrogation, Imran revealed that he had called the girl to his home [adjacent to the grandmother’s house] on the pretext of giving her sweets and molested her. When the girl tried to raise an alarm, he covered her mouth with his hand to stop her from screaming and strangled her,” Mr. Agarwal said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Nimish Patil said Imran later tried to escape from the police custody at the hospital where he underwent a medical examination. “He snatched a pistol from an officer and fired at the police personnel. The team then fired at Imran in self-defence and he sustained a gunshot wound. He has been sent to a hospital for treatment,” the ACP said.

The girl’s father said, “We never suspected Imran. We treated him like family, but look what he has done. We only want justice now.”

“Cases where family members have sexually assaulted children have been rising. My daughter was excited to visit her grandmother. We were collecting money for education. Where do we go now?” lamented the father.

A case has been filed at the Kotwali police station under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 354 (assault or criminal force against any woman) at the Kotwali police station, the DCP said.

Mr. Patil said another FIR pertaining to the shootout has been lodged under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 411 (dishonestly receiving or retaining any stolen property), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 427 (mischief).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.