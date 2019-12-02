7 years on, yet no punishment to culprits: Nirbhaya’s mother

It has been seven years and my daughter’s culprits are yet to be punished, said Nirbhaya’s mother. She was speaking in the wake of an incident in Hyderabad where a 27-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered.

“I can understand the pain and anger of the family as I went through a similar pain in 2012. I request the government to not let any family go through similar trauma and to hang the culprits at the earliest. I am waiting for the day when killers of my daughter will be hanged,” she said.

She added that after the December 2012 incident, it was assumed that things will change in terms of women’s safety but nothing happened. To stop crime against women, the government needs to send across a strong message by punishing the convicts within a time frame, she added.

“If things would have changed after December 2012, then the Hyderabad incident would never have happened. I have been waiting for justice for the past seven years. A lot of effort has been made by governments for timely delivery of justice but nothing has improved on the ground. It is a kind of punishment for women or her family members but perpetrators remain safe in prison,” she added.

Advocate Meera Bhatia, who is amicus curiae in the Delhi High Court on Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to women safety, said the reason for low conviction in rape cases is that the investigations are not done thoroughly and also not completed timely.

Reason for delay

She said investigation in rape cases should be done on a fast-track basis.

“If the investigation is thorough, then the conviction will be on time,” said Ms. Bhatia, adding that the courts are burdened with cases and therefore they tend to get delayed. “Hence, rape cases should be heard on a weekly basis if not day-to-day,” she added.

“Delay in the adjudication of rape cases actually goes in favour of accused,” said Ms. Bhatia.

In November, Nirbhaya’s parents had filed a plea in a Delhi court seeking a direction to the jail authorities to expedite the execution of the convicts.