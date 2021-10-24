7-year-old girl raped in city, accused on the run

NEW DELHI

24 October 2021 01:30 IST

DCW issues notice to police, asks for action taken report

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar on Friday. The accused has not been arrested so far, the police said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police and asked for an action taken report on the incident.

According to the police, they received a PCR call on Friday morning informing them that a child had been raped. A case under Section 376AB (punishment for rape under 12 years of age) and 377 (unnatural offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

A CCTV footage has been recovered in which the girl is seen crossing the street alone. A little later, the accused can be seen walking with her and talking to the child.

“The accused has been identified with the help of CCTV footage and teams have been formed to nab him. He will be arrested soon. The family says he is not known to them,” said a senior officer.

The girl went home after the incident and narrated her ordeal to her mother. The mother then informed the police, said the officer, adding that the girl is stable but still hospitalised.

Lured with ₹10 note

The DCW said the accused lured the girl by saying that he will give her ₹10.

“The father of the victim took her to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to another hospital. She is in a critical condition,” the panel said.