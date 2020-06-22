7 pvt. hospitals to charge own rates on portion of reserved beds

Seven private hospitals in the city, which has over 60% of total beds reserved for COVID-19, will get to charge their own rates on a portion of these beds, an order by the Delhi government on Saturday read.
At Max Super Speciality Saket, Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital, Maha Durga Hospital, Saroj Super Specialty Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Cynus Orthocare and at Bansal Global over 80% beds have been set aside for COVID-19 patients.
These hospitals can charge their scheduled rates on 40% of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients instead of rates capped by the government, the order reads.
Hospital authorities will have to get written consent from the patient. The same rules will apply to other hospitals in case they increase the percentage of total beds reserved for COVID-19 treatment. Apart from this, at 108 private hospitals, where the percentage of beds reserved is less than 60%, rates capped by the government in a separate order would apply. Here, depending on the type of hospital and the severity of symptoms, costs can range from ₹8,000 to ₹18,000 per day. Hospitals which have been allotted land at concessional rates will be required to give free treatment to EWS patients on 10% of beds, the order states.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath