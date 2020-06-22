7 pvt. hospitals to charge own rates on portion of reserved beds

Seven private hospitals in the city, which has over 60% of total beds reserved for COVID-19, will get to charge their own rates on a portion of these beds, an order by the Delhi government on Saturday read.

At Max Super Speciality Saket, Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital, Maha Durga Hospital, Saroj Super Specialty Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Cynus Orthocare and at Bansal Global over 80% beds have been set aside for COVID-19 patients.

These hospitals can charge their scheduled rates on 40% of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients instead of rates capped by the government, the order reads.

Hospital authorities will have to get written consent from the patient. The same rules will apply to other hospitals in case they increase the percentage of total beds reserved for COVID-19 treatment. Apart from this, at 108 private hospitals, where the percentage of beds reserved is less than 60%, rates capped by the government in a separate order would apply. Here, depending on the type of hospital and the severity of symptoms, costs can range from ₹8,000 to ₹18,000 per day. Hospitals which have been allotted land at concessional rates will be required to give free treatment to EWS patients on 10% of beds, the order states.