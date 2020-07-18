7 months on, probe drags on in lawyer-policeman clash case

Delhi Police personnel protest outside its headquarters at ITO against the assault on policemen following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court.

Lawyer seen thrashing policeman in a video not called for questioning yet

Seven months after a policeman was allegedly assaulted by a lawyer at Saket Court premises — an incident that led to massive protests outside Delhi Police headquarters — investigating officers seem to have made no progress in the case.

A senior officer on Friday said the case is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

On November 4 last, a lawyer had thrashed a policeman, who at that time had come to the court on his two-wheeler and the incident was recorded on a mobile camera.

Video goes viral

Soon, the video went viral on social media and on November 5, scores of policemen staged massive protests in uniform outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO. At that time, the then Delhi Commissioner of Police, Amulya Patnaik, had tried to pacify the crowd but to no avail. However, the accused lawyer seen in the video has not been called for questioning yet. “We are yet to call the man [lawyer], who was seen in the video, for questioning. The statement of the victim [policeman] has been recorded. The investigating officer in the case will be asked to finish the probe at the earliest,” added the officer.

He also said two separate FIRs were registered in the case under various sections of IPC, including assault and using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, at Saket police station. “The victim was posted in South District and had filed a complaint," the officer added. On November 2, a clash had broken out between lawyers and the police over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court.

High Court order

The Delhi High Court had ordered a judicial inquiry by one of its retired judges and ordered the transfer of Special Commissioner (in-charge of Law and Order) Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh during pendency of the investigation.