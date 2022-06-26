7 held for duping people on the pretext of providing a job

June 26, 2022 23:39 IST

The Delhi police have arrested seven persons, including five women, here in Dwarka, in connection with running a fake call centre that duped people on the pretext of providing them a job, officers said on Sunday.

According to DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsh Vardhan, the complainant told the police that she got a call from a person named Muskan who said she was calling from Shine.com, a job-hunting website. The accused then asked her to visit the job consultancy firm in Bhikaji Cama Palace for an interview. The victim paid ₹12,000 as registration fees to the firm, the DCP said.

Following the interview, the victim received an appointment letter, which later turned out to be forged.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was lodged under IPC sections pertaining to cheating and forgery and an investigation was taken up. A raid was conducted at the call centre’s office in Bhikaji Cama Place and the accused were arrested.

Two laptops, 16 mobile phones and forged appointment letter pads of Sunshine HR Global Services were recovered. The accused revealed that they had cheated around 250 unemployed persons of around ₹23 lakh, Mr. Vardhan said.