7 held for cheating people through mobile app, website

NEW DELHI

24 December 2020 23:32 IST

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly cheating several through a mobile application and website, the police said on Thursday.

They said they received the complaint about the gang, members of which work on the behest of their mastermind in Dubai, on Delhi Police Twitter handle.

DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the gang used to lure people by promising cashback on completion of a task of “like”on the posts shared by them. The tasks would be shared after getting a membership ranging from ₹1,000 each to premium membership of ₹50,000 cash. This app was working on the line of multi-level marketing and luring people to be member through it and then making more and more members for incentives. The police said they have detected money trail for more than ₹10 crores till now.

Advertising

Advertising

After getting compliant, the police initiated an inquiry and it was found that there was an app — Lovelike (www.task4.in). The admin of the same was operating a multi-level marketing scam on the pretext of “liking” a post on different social media platforms and upload the screenshot of the same on the app.

For every like, individual was promised a fixed amount of money according to his/her membership scheme. Along with that number of tasks per month were also fixed, said Mr. Singh. “We have arrested seven persons from a location in Gurugram. The accused have tried to burn the SIM cards of mobile phones and other documents. The present location of main accused — Devesh Lal and Sunny China — is in Dubai,” said Mr. Singh.

During investigation, it was found that after the gang noticed their fraud has been exposed, they switched to another app — smile .