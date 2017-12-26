7-day marathon kicks off to help underprivileged athletes

A seven-day half marathon began here on Monday to raise funds by Share and Care for undeprivileged athletes. It will continue till 31 December. Starting from Lodhi Garden, 60 adults and 40 children took part in the marathon.

Importance of fitness

Tarun Walecha, founding member of this initiative said, “The initiative was started as a means to introduce the underprivileged children to the realm of sports and donate useful sports equipment to them to make the best use of their talent. It is also intended to create a platform for the society to understand the importance of fitness.”

“After an overwhelming support from running communities in 2016, the second edition of the half marathon has been organised with more zest and vigour. Over 400 jerseys and 50 jackets have already been raised this year.” he added. He also reported a six-fold increase in the number of participants since the last year.

“Initially, this idea of a half marathon started with a sense of self discovery and to test my own fitness. I realised that this marathon can help bring about the running community together to help the underprivileged children.” he shared.

The enthusiastic children who ran the last three kilometre of the marathon with the runners were delighted to receive the sports equipment from the donations, and are looking forward to the training programme that will be conducted free of cost.