7-day institutional quarantine for U.K. arrivals in Delhi

It will be followed by 7-day home quarantine; rules to apply till Jan. 14 for now

The Delhi government on Friday announced that all passengers arriving in the Capital from the United Kingdom will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine followed by a seven-day home quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19 on arrival.

On the first day after India lifted the ban on flights from the U.K. imposed earlier to prevent the spread of a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 246 passengers arrived by an Air India flight on Friday morning.

Representatives from Genestrings Diagnostic, the lab conducting the RT-PCR tests at the Delhi airport, said no passenger had tested positive so far. No passenger is being allowed to leave the airport until all the passengers have been tested. Government officials said incoming flyers will be given an option to choose between a government-run quarantine facility or a private one.

Self-paid tests

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order said, “Those found positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate isolation unit. Those who are found negative shall be kept in compulsory institutional quarantine for seven days followed by home quarantine for seven days.”

The DDMA said the move has been taken as a “matter of abundant precaution in view of the increased transmissibility of the new variant of COVID-19”. Passengers on arrival will have to pay for their own tests and the order will be applicable on trial basis till January 14.

“To protect Delhiites from exposure to the virus from the UK, the Delhi government has taken important decisions. Travellers coming from UK will have to mandatorily undergo a self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport,” tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had asked the Centre to extend the ban on flights from the U.K. till January 31.

The ban on flight from the U.K. began on December 23 and was in place till January 7. So far, 13 Delhi residents have been found infected with the new variant of COVID-19 and have been isolated. Over the next three days, four flights with around 250 passengers on board are scheduled from the U.K.

Around 1,400 passengers had disembarked in Delhi between November 25 and December 23, 2020, forcing the authorities to launch a door-to-door check-up of such persons and their contacts.