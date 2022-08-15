7 arrested for posing as police officers

7 arrested for posing as police officersNEW DELHI:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Seven persons have been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly posing as Mumbai police officers and carrying out a theft at a wellness centre in Netaji Subhash Place Complex, a senior Delhi police officer said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when four of the accused, including three men and a woman, barged into the officer and conducted a raid at the pretext of being Mumbai police officers.
ADVERTISEMENT