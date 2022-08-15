7 arrested for posing as police officers

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI:
August 15, 2022 01:11 IST

Seven persons have been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly posing as Mumbai police officers and carrying out a theft at a wellness centre in Netaji Subhash Place Complex, a senior Delhi police officer said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when four of the accused, including three men and a woman, barged into the officer and conducted a raid at the pretext of being Mumbai police officers.

