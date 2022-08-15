Delhi

7 arrested for posing as police officers

Seven persons have been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly posing as Mumbai police officers and carrying out a theft at a wellness centre in Netaji Subhash Place Complex, a senior Delhi police officer said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when four of the accused, including three men and a woman, barged into the officer and conducted a raid at the pretext of being Mumbai police officers.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2022 1:12:56 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/7-arrested-for-posing-as-police-officers/article65769886.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY