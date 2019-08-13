7 arrested for killing driver near toll plaza

Seven contractual staff of Kalindi Kunj toll plaza were arrested for allegedly killing a commercial truck driver after he refused to pay ₹14,000 demanded by them, the police said on Monday.

They have been identified as Manroop, Dharmpal, Amit Kumar, Chetan Prakash, Mohammad Sirajuddin, Manoj and Krishna Kumar.

The driver was on his way from Noida Sector 59 to Ghitorni in Delhi on August 9. “Vimal Kumar Tiwari [truck driver] paid a tax of ₹1,400 at the toll booth for passage, but his vehicle was chased and stopped. The staff asked him to pay a fine of ₹14,000 and issued a fake ‘challan’. When he refused, he was thrashed by seven staff and dumped near a drain,” SSP (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Vaibhav Krishna said.