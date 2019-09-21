7 animal bite deaths in north Delhi so far: report

Out of about 18,000 people bitten by either dogs or monkeys this year, seven people died in North Delhi Municipal Corporation area, a report placed in the Standing Committee on Thursday stated.
Last year, 16,783 people were bitten and 15 of them had died.
Vaccine shortage
The civic body declared that there is a severe shortage of anti-rabies vials at its hospitals and health centres. While such centres have a requirement of up to 21,000 vials of vaccine, currently there are only 2,855 available.
The civic body, in its report, said that tenders for the same had been floated at least twice but no company came forward as of yet. It added that the health centres have received nearly 100 cases of dog bites.
The civic body has the responsibility of catching and neutering stray animals that it does through various NGOs. The report said that up to ₹3 crore were spent on these groups.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor