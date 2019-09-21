7 animal bite deaths in north Delhi so far: report

Out of about 18,000 people bitten by either dogs or monkeys this year, seven people died in North Delhi Municipal Corporation area, a report placed in the Standing Committee on Thursday stated.

Last year, 16,783 people were bitten and 15 of them had died.

Vaccine shortage

The civic body declared that there is a severe shortage of anti-rabies vials at its hospitals and health centres. While such centres have a requirement of up to 21,000 vials of vaccine, currently there are only 2,855 available.

The civic body, in its report, said that tenders for the same had been floated at least twice but no company came forward as of yet. It added that the health centres have received nearly 100 cases of dog bites.

The civic body has the responsibility of catching and neutering stray animals that it does through various NGOs. The report said that up to ₹3 crore were spent on these groups.