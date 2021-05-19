6th sero survey stopped due to virus surge: official

New Delhi

19 May 2021 23:18 IST

Govt. has not commented on issue

The sixth serological survey, which was started in April, has not yet been completed and was stopped due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, a Delhi government official said.

The survey, which is done to understand how much percentage of the population has developed antibodies against the virus, was started by the Delhi government on April 12.

The government has not officially commented on the survey not being completed.

Stopped after 6-7 days

The sample collection was scheduled to go on till April 25 and 28,000 samples were to be collected.

“The government collected about 11,000 samples and it was stopped after six-seven days as the COVID situation was really bad. A decision has to be taken on whether to continue the survey or to declare the results of the collected samples,” the official said.