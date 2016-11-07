6th Annual Indian Language Festival begins

The sixth edition of the Indian Languages Festival (ILF) Samanvay, focusing on the themes of ‘Language as Public action’, commenced on Saturday with noted Gandhian Ela Bhat giving the inaugural speech.

The three-day annual event “seeks to create a middle-ground of conversations” while also focusing on different languages like Urdu, Telugu, Gujarati, Santhali and Khasi. “ILF Samanvay depicts exploration of languages beyond the verbal and the literal way. It seeks to create a middle-ground of conversations, an exciting intersection of the creativities.

Over 40 speakers attending

“Yes, this festival is a call for the democracy of languages. But, moreover it’s also a reminder of the same river of creativity that flows in the artist and the scientist, the administrator and the student that’s inside all of us,” says Rizio Yohannan Raj, creative director of the festival.

With participation of over 40 artistes, thinkers and actors, the festival will be seen hosting discussions touching upon different elements and components of language. ‘Law as language: All but the truth?’, ‘Speaking of Women: The Language of Control’, ‘Santhali: Spaeaking from Multiple Locations’ among others mark the diverse range of issues undertaken in the festival’s discourse on language.

With a battery of speakers being part of the festival, the list includes transgender activist Abhina Aher, renowned puppeteer Anurupa Roy, film actor Swara Bhaskar, human rights and women’s rights activist Vrinda Grover, Telugu poet and writer Volga, social researcher Bela Bhatia, social activist and lawyer Jignesh Mevani and TV anchor, writer and journalist Ravish Kumar, among others. — PTI