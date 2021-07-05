67-year-old woman robbed in CR Park

Three held in connection with the case

A 67-year-old woman was attacked allegedly by bike-borne robbers in south Delhi’s CR Park, the police said on Sunday.

Three persons — Karan, Surjeet and Shuaib — has been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

The incident happened when the victim, Indrajeet Kaur, went to visit her daughter’s house in GK-II on July 3 evening, the police said.

At 9.45 p.m., her daughter dropped Ms. Kaurnear her house. Ms. Kaur opened her bag to fetch house keys when a man riding a pillion on a motorcycle approached her and tried to snatch her bag.

“Ms. Kaur tried to resist the robbery following which the snatcher dragged her on the road. He then sped off with the bag, which contained around ₹500 cash, a mobile phone and a debit card. The victim has sustained bruises,” an officer said.

The police said during the scuffle, the robber’s helmet had dropped on the ground.

“Next morning, a man picked up the helmet,” the officer said, adding that the entire incident has been captured in a CCTV camera.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 392 (robbery) and probe was launched following which the arrests were made, the police added.