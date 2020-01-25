668 candidates in the race for Assembly polls

After the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections on Friday, up to 668 candidates remained contesting, a spokesperson for the Chief Electoral Officer said.

While 1,528 nominations had been filed by 1,029 candidates, as of Friday evening, according to the Election Commission of India’s website, at least 479 nominations had been rejected. Out of the candidates withdrawn, at least belonged to each of the Aam Admi Party, the Bharatiya Janta Party and the Congress, while the rest were either from other parties or were independent candidates.

Details such as the gender ratio of the candidates and the total number of candidates from each party would be ascertained only once forms from all 70 assembly constituencies reached the CEO’s office, a spokesperson said, adding that it was a long-drawn process that could go well past midnight. These details were not available at the time of going to print.

A total of about 1.47 crore will be eligible to cast their vote on February 8. About 81 lakh of the eligible voters are male, about 66.8 lakh are female and 869 are categorised as third gender.