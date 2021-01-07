66 healthcare facilities conduct COVID-19 vaccination dry run

Two more residents test positive for U.K. strain of virus, total nine infected so far

A dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination drive was conducted at 66 healthcare facilities across the Capital on Wednesday. On Saturday, a similar drill was carried out at three centres in Delhi as part of a country-wide programme to check the preparedness of the vaccination distribution system.

“The dry run was done at 66 points, six in each of the 11 districts. It was satisfactory and there were no major problems,” said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Facilities run by the Delhi government, Centre and municipal corporations took part in the exercise.

Deputy Medical Superintendent of the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, Ritu Saxena, said that about 25 healthcare workers participated in the dry run at the hospital on Wednesday.

The vaccination booth on the first floor of the hospital had three rooms: a waiting room, a vaccination room, and an observation room.

“We did a drill of everything from transferring the vaccine from a store on the fifth floor to the booth, registering the healthcare workers for vaccination and moving them through the three rooms. We also created an emergency area near the booth for any cases of complications,” said Dr. Saxena.

The emergency area has drugs and equipment needed in case there are any issues, she added.

The drill was held on a day when two more Delhi residents tested positive for the U.K. coronavirus strain.

With this, nine residents have so far been found infected with the new variant.

The city witnessed 654 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 6,28,352. Also, 16 more fatalities have been reported in a single day, taking the death toll to 10,625.

Of the total cases, 6,13,246 people have recovered and there are 4,481 active cases.

13-day streak

This is the 13th day in a row that the number of new cases has been less than 1,000.

Out of the total 14,076 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 12,371 are currently vacant.

There are now 3,202 containment zones in the city.