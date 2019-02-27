₹650 crore for Wi-Fi, CCTV projects

The Aam Aadmi Party government allocated ₹650 crore in the 2019-20 budget for providing Wi-Fi services and installation of CCTV cameras in the Capital.

Both initiatives were among the main poll promises made by the party in its manifesto.

The government announced it will start its ‘ambitious’ Wi-Fi project from next year with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying ₹150 crore has been allocated for it.

“We have allocated ₹150 crore for Wi-Fi. We were exploring models and trying to bring something new. Now, Delhi will have hotspots at various places. We hope that the project will materialise this time,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, AAP, which had promised the installation of 2,000 CCTV cameras in each Assembly constituency, said an equal number of these would be added to existing ones in the coming fiscal.

“The work regarding installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi has been started and ₹500 crore has been proposed in budget 2019-20 for installation of approximately 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras [2,000 per assembly constituency],” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

L-G blamed for delay

Also the Finance Minister, Mr. Sisodia alleged that there was unnecessary interference of Lieutenant-Governor, which led to the delay in the work on CCTV cameras.

“Last year, I had announced the installation of CCTV cameras in all government schools for the safety of children. Due to the unnecessary interference of the L-G, there was some delay in these works. Yet I am happy to inform the House that this work has commenced now,” he said.

At a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal said the file on CCTV cameras was only approved after Mr. Sisodia carried out a 10-day fast.

“For the last three years, the L-G and his officers have not allowed us to work. Our file on CCTV project was only cleared after Mr. Sisodia entered L-G’s office and did a hunger strike for 10 days,” he said.