6,300 parks not maintained properly: Rai

RWAs can register with govt. to develop parks

The Delhi government on Monday decided to develop the city’s park under “Green Park, Green Delhi” theme as part of Chief Minister’s park beautification scheme, authorities said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government has done a survey of about 11,500 of the total 16,828 parks and 6,345 of them are not maintained properly. He said that RWAs can register with the government to develop the parks. The parks are owned by different agencies, including municipal corporations and the Delhi Development Authority.

“For the development and beautification of the parks, financial assistance of ₹2.55 lakh per acre would be given to each RWA by DPGS (Delhi Parks and Gardens Society),” Mr. Rai said.

He said that along with this, it has also been decided to provide assistance of 3.5 lakh per acre for the installation of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), keeping in mind the shortage of water.

To help the citizens in the development of Delhi’s parks, the government will appoint one in-charge in every Assembly, one observer for every two Assemblies and two coordinators at the state level.

Under the Delhi government’s plan of Delhi@2047 to make Delhi a modern, equitable and sustainable city, the AAP government had launched the initiative earlier this year to transform city’s parks into “modern, world class” parks.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), DPGS, RWAs and CSR/philanthropic organisations.