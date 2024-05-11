ADVERTISEMENT

63-year-old doctor found dead in Delhi’s Jangpura

Published - May 11, 2024 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old doctor was found dead in his ransacked house in Jangpura, police said on Friday.

On Friday, a PCR call was received at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station regarding a murder at an upper-ground floor flat in Jangpura Extension, police said.

When police teams reached the spot, they found the body of the deceased, Yogesh Chander Paul, in the flat. Paul was a general physician living at the address with his wife, Neena, a doctor employed by the Delhi government.

“The body was found in the kitchen. Forensic and crime teams were called to investigate the scene, which pointed to signs of robbery as rooms were ransacked. It appears the accused robbed the house and killed the doctor,” a senior police official said, adding that further investigation into the matter is under way.

