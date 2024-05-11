GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

63-year-old doctor found dead in Delhi’s Jangpura

Published - May 11, 2024 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old doctor was found dead in his ransacked house in Jangpura, police said on Friday.

On Friday, a PCR call was received at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station regarding a murder at an upper-ground floor flat in Jangpura Extension, police said.

When police teams reached the spot, they found the body of the deceased, Yogesh Chander Paul, in the flat. Paul was a general physician living at the address with his wife, Neena, a doctor employed by the Delhi government.

“The body was found in the kitchen. Forensic and crime teams were called to investigate the scene, which pointed to signs of robbery as rooms were ransacked. It appears the accused robbed the house and killed the doctor,” a senior police official said, adding that further investigation into the matter is under way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.