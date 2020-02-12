63 out of 66 Congress candidates lose deposit

In a repeat of 2015, the Congress was decimated in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday with its vote share falling from 9.7% to 4.27%. A total of 63 out of 66 Congress candidates forfeited their deposit this time.

Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar were the only ones who managed to save their deposits.

Even sitting Chandini Chowk MLA Alka Lamba who switched from the Aam Aadmi Party to the Congress lost her deposit.

The party’s strategy of promising voters a throwback to a “Congress wali dilli” and highlighting achievements during the 15-year tenure of Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit failed to strike a chord with voters.

The Congress was the only party to take a stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and had promised to pass a resolution in the Assembly against the law if voted to power.

Rahul Gandhi’s four election rallies in which he pushed the party’s plans to generate employment for the youth failed to garner support from the voters.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra took responsibility for the defeat and said that the party would need to introspect on what went wrong. He blamed politics of polarisation for the party’s fall in vote share.

The Congress contested the elections this time in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), fighting on 66 seats and leaving four for its ally.