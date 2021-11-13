62 new COVID cases, twodeaths in city

New Delhi

13 November 2021 01:08 IST

The city reported two COVID-19-related deaths after a gap of 19 days on Friday. The total number of deaths rose to 25,093, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.

Sixty-two new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,40,332.

A total of 49,874 tests — 38,408 RT-PCR and 11,466 rapid antigen — were done in a day and the test positivity rate rose to .12% from 0.08% on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 14,14,868 patients have recovered and there are 371 active cases.