61-yr-old man kills wife before ending life in Vasant Kunj

A 61-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and then ended his life in South West Delhi’s Vasant Kunj apparently after a heated argument, police said on Friday. No note has been recovered from the spot, the police said.

According to them, a heated argument broke out between Jahid Ali and 53-year-old Nazneen on Thursday evening, following which the husband allegedly hit the wife on her head with a blunt object and killed her. He then allegedly ended his life, the police said.

The couple’s 16-year-old son, a Class 12 student, told a neigbhour about the incident who then informed the police, a senior officer said.

“We got a PCR call around 7.25 p.m. on Thursday. Preliminary investigation suggested that the man killed his wife and later killed himself. But no note was recovered from the spot. The couple used to fight often. But the exact reason for their quarrel on the day of the incident is being investigated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The weapon of offence has not been recovered yet, the DCP added. The bodies will be handed over after a post-mortem and legal action will be initiated based on its report, he said.

Nazneen had a few years ago lodged a case of domestic violence against her husband in a court, police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)