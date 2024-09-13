61-year-old criminal involved in terror funding cases arrested from Paharganj hotel by Delhi Police

A 61-year-old criminal active since 1984 and involved in terror funding cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency was arrested from a hotel inside Paharganj, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The accused, Assadullah Biswas, had been absconding after killing a man in West Bengal. A resident of Bengal’s Malswa, he was wanted in a riot and murder case in Malda dating to last month, and was also involved in over 50 cases of rioting, abduction, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, arson, and terror funding, as well as a UAPA case, police said.

In Malda, he and ten others were involved in the killing of a man and the riots that unfolded between two groups later. While the other accused had been arrested, Biswas was absconding, police said.

The arrest was orchestrated after the police received a tip-off on Wednesday regarding Biswas’s hiding place within the Nabi Karim police station limits, an officer said.

“Being a dangerous criminal, teams were formed to track down the accused, and after 10 p.m., teams began searching through hotels until they finally zeroed down on the exact room, from where the accused was arrested. Six mobile phones were recovered from his possession, which were being used to mislead investigating agencies,” said DCP (Central) M. Harshavardhan.

Upon interrogation, the accused said he had come to Delhi by train on September 7 to look for a lawyer to fight his case, another officer said, adding that he found a hotel in Paharganj by using his real ID. He also contacted a few lawyers using his various mobile phones.

He was planning to leave for Patna before he was arrested, the officer said.

The accused was involved in cases of fake currency which were used in terror funding and narcotic cases, as well as cross-border trafficking, he said, adding that he heads a gang in his native town which orchestrates crimes pertaining to international borders.