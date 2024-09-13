GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

61-year-old criminal involved in terror funding cases arrested from Paharganj hotel by Delhi Police

Published - September 13, 2024 12:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 61-year-old criminal active since 1984 and involved in terror funding cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency was arrested from a hotel inside Paharganj, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The accused, Assadullah Biswas, had been absconding after killing a man in West Bengal. A resident of Bengal’s Malswa, he was wanted in a riot and murder case in Malda dating to last month, and was also involved in over 50 cases of rioting, abduction, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, arson, and terror funding, as well as a UAPA case, police said.

In Malda, he and ten others were involved in the killing of a man and the riots that unfolded between two groups later. While the other accused had been arrested, Biswas was absconding, police said.

The arrest was orchestrated after the police received a tip-off on Wednesday regarding Biswas’s hiding place within the Nabi Karim police station limits, an officer said.

“Being a dangerous criminal, teams were formed to track down the accused, and after 10 p.m., teams began searching through hotels until they finally zeroed down on the exact room, from where the accused was arrested. Six mobile phones were recovered from his possession, which were being used to mislead investigating agencies,” said DCP (Central) M. Harshavardhan.

Upon interrogation, the accused said he had come to Delhi by train on September 7 to look for a lawyer to fight his case, another officer said, adding that he found a hotel in Paharganj by using his real ID. He also contacted a few lawyers using his various mobile phones.

He was planning to leave for Patna before he was arrested, the officer said.

The accused was involved in cases of fake currency which were used in terror funding and narcotic cases, as well as cross-border trafficking, he said, adding that he heads a gang in his native town which orchestrates crimes pertaining to international borders.

Published - September 13, 2024 12:13 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.