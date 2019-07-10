61% DU freshers from unreserved category

Among the students admitted to the UG courses at Delhi University, as of Monday, more than 60% belong to the unreserved category, analysis of university data showed.

Compared to this, only about 3% students each have been admitted under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Economic Weaker Sections (EWS) categories for which a reservation of 7.5% and 10% have been allotted, according to the university’s bulletin of information.

Among Scheduled Caste students, while 15% reservation has been allotted, only 10.94% students have been given admission. On the other hand, for Other Backward Castes (OBC), for whom 27% has been allotted, 20.96% students have been admitted.

According to data shared by DU, 42,621 students were admitted to colleges under various categories, including supernumerary quotas such as Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Kashmiri migrants (KM), Defence category (CW). Reservations under these categories are extended over and above the allotted seats in each course and have been excluded from the present calculation. It should also be noted that SC and ST students who qualify under the cut-offs for unreserved category are not included in the reserved quota.

Ratio likely to change

With the third cut-off list released on Monday, admissions to several courses under different categories remained open and are likely to effect the ratio. The ratio of admissions under different categories follows a similar distribution in final registrations as well. Among the 2,58,388 applicants to DU’s courses, the ST and EWS categories were about 3%, the UR category had 59% applicants, OBC category 21% OBCs and SCs about 14%.

Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajeev Gupta, commenting on the lack of ST students, said that despite efforts, students from different parts of the country chose different universities and professional courses which might lead to lower numbers. With regard to the low levels of admission under the EWS category, he said that problems with obtaining income certificates and the fact that it is a new category is likely to have effected the turnout.