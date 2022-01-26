6,028 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity dips in Delhi

New Delhi

26 January 2022 00:20 IST

6,028 new cases, 31 deaths recorded

The downward trend in COVID-19 cases continued in the city on Tuesday with the test positivity rate (TPR) falling to 10.55% from 11.79% on Monday, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The positivity had peaked on January 14 at 30.64%.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours increased to 6,028 on Tuesday from 5,760, a day earlier due to an increase in the number of tests. A total of 57,132 tests were done in 24 hours, up from 48,844 on Monday. Thirty-one new deaths were reported, taking the total deaths to 25,681, as per the bulletin.

Of the total 15,420 hospital beds for COVID-19, 85.05% were vacant.On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet on Thursday and a decision on easing the pandemic-related restrictions will be taken at this meeting.