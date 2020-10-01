600 register for DDA’s 2nd Youth Sabha

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday said that it has received over 600 registrations for its second “Youth Sabha” on “safe and equitable access to public spaces” to be held on Thursday. The online meetings are being held in the run up to the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041.

“This interactive discussion aims to understand the changing needs of recreational facilities, the challenges in terms of accessibility and adequacy of such infrastructure from young citizens of different socio-economic constructs, including the larger public realm and what can be done to make the area safe for all through planning tools,” a DDA official said.

In the Youth Sabhas being organised by the urban body, the city’s youth aged between 15 and 30 are able to participate. The first such Youth Sabha was held on September 24.

“As part of preparation of the MPD-2041 a series of consultations have been carried out with various stakeholders and civil society groups to seek inputs from the people of Delhi and that will help drive the agenda for the master plan. One of the important stakeholders are the youth, who form a significant portion of Delhi’s population,” the urban body said.