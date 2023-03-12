60-yr-old arrested in Gulabi Bagh for raping Class II girl

March 12, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a Class II girl in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh, the police said on Saturday.

An officer said that around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday, a woman and her seven-year-old daughter came to the Gulabi Bagh police station and complained that her neighbour, Badrinath, had been sexually harassing the child over the past 8-10 days.

The mother alleged that Badrinath used to lure the girl by offering sweets and on the day of the complaint, he undressed her and touched her private parts.

“When the victim complained to her mother upon reaching home, the woman confronted the accused,” the officer added.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the police registered an FIR under IPC Section 376 as well as the POCSO Act and arrested the accused the same day.

The victim has been medically examined and forensic teams have been called as part of the investigation, the police added.