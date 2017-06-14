60-year-old woman raped by neighbour in Mehrauli

A 60-year-old woman from Mehrauli has accused her 35-year-old neighbour of raping her, said the police on Tuesday. The accused, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, has been arrested.

The victim, a widow, lives with her son and was sleeping inside her shanty in south Delhi’s Mehrauli on the night of June 3. The door was open since she was waiting for her son to arrive, the police said.

In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that the accused barged into her shanty in an inebriated condition and forced himself upon her.

‘Accused made threats’

After sexually assaulting her, he threatened her of dire consequences if she reported about the matter to anybody, the police said.

Initially the woman was not comfortable about filing a police complaint and it was only after she narrated her ordeal to her son that she went to the police station and registered a rape case, the police said.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The accused, who had gone into hiding at Pul Prahladpur, was arrested within hours of the case getting registered, said a senior police officer.

Criminal history

The accused has a criminal history, said the police, adding that he was lodged in jail in connection with a theft case in the past. At the time of the incident he was out on bail.

He was produced before a city court that later sent him to judicial custody.

The woman is being counselled by an NGO, the police added.