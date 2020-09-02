60-year-old paralysed man run over by train

A 60-year-old man died after he was run over by a train at Sewa Nagar railway station on Wednesday, the police said, adding that he was paralysed.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Singh confirmed the incident and said that the deceased has been identified as Bhaiya Lal.
A senior police officer said that Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station received an information regarding a body at Sewa Nagar station. When the police reached the spot, they found Lal’s body on the tracks. “Enquiry revealed that he was partially paralysed and used to go for morning walks every day near the tracks,” the officer said.
The police said that he is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter and the family has not suspected any foul play so far. “The body has been sent to Sabzi Mandi mortuary for post-mortem,” the officer said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.
