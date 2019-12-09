60-year-old man loses both his sons in the fire

“Abbu, aag laga hai yahan, bach na payenge [Father, the building has caught fire. I would not survive].” These were the last words of 34-year-old Imran to his 60-year-old father Zameel Ahmed who lost both his sons in the fire at Anaj Mandi. Mr. Ahmed was at his house in U.P.’s Moradabad on Sunday morning when he was wakened up by a phone call from Imran at 5 a.m.

He also lost his younger son Iqram, 32, in the blaze. Five of my grandchildren lost their fathers, he cried. “We have lost everything,” Mr. Ahmed said.

Families of at least four people, who died in the building fire, told The Hindu that they had received phone calls from their loved ones minutes before they died.

‘Act with courage’

Mr. Ahmed said Imran told him over the phone that the landlord was not receiving calls. “I told him to act with courage,” Mr. Ahmed said, adding: “I kept calling him but no one picked up.”

Bhura, 50, said he lost his cousin in the incident. “I got a call from him at 5 a.m. saying that the building where he worked was on fire. I told him to jump. But he said the lanes were narrow and there were overhanging wires and so he would not be able to jump. After that the call got disconnected,” Mr. Bhura said. Musharraf from U.P.’s Bijnor is survived by wife and three children.

“Subah mera bhai Bablu ne phone kiya aur bola bhaiyya aag laga hai [My brother Bablu called me in the morning saying that the building had caught fire]. I thought it must be a small fire but when I reached there, the situation was very bad. Everyone said my brother might have escaped. I had no idea that he had died,” cried 32-year-old Mohammad Haider.