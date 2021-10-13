‘60 lakh people without cards not getting rations as claimed by govt,’ says Bidhuri

Bidhuri says govt. couldn’t give them cards in the last 7 years

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday said that if the Delhi government really wants to provide rations through doorstep delivery, it should also provide rations to those who do not have ration cards.

There were as many as 60 lakh people who had applied for ration cards but were not getting the due rations despite the Delhi government’s claim that they were, he said.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is creating an illusion that the Central government is not allowing him to deliver ration to the poor, whereas the truth is people are getting the ration smoothly from the ration shops and no one has any difficulty,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“On the other hand, there are people who do not have a ration card. More than 60 lakh people have applied for ration cards in Delhi and the government could not make their ration cards in the last seven years,” he said.

The Delhi government had announced that it would give free ration to such people and said this ration would be distributed from schools, but it wasn’t, the LoP claimed.

Hundreds of tonnes of foodgrains had rotten lying in these schools, he also alleged. If the Delhi government was really sympathetic to the poor, Mr. Bidhuri said, it should deliver ration door-to-door to people without ration cards under the doorstep delivery scheme.