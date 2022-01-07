60 kiosks gutted in fire at New Lajpat Rai Market

Police suspect short circuit led to blaze

A fire broke out at the New Lajpat Rai Market opposite the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk in the early hours of Thursday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

A fire official said a call was received around 4.43 a.m. after which 13 fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire gutted around 60 “khokas” (kiosks) in the market.

The fire was doused after two hours but the cooling process continued, the fire brigade said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “The fire was brought under control by 7 a.m. Prima facie, a short circuit seems to have caused the blaze. Legal action will be initiated as per complaints.”

Many shopkeepers lost their livelihood.

“As it is, being able to survive had become tough after the pandemic hit the country and lockdowns were imposed. Now even the last hope is gone,” said Rajesh, 31, who ran a cloth kiosk at the market.