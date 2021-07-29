60% expecting mothers vaccinated in Mohanpur

GURUGRAM

29 July 2021 00:31 IST

Kits given away at the special drive

The Health Department of Rewari district held a special vaccination drive for pregnant and lactating women at Mohanpur village in which around 60% were vaccinated.

Paediatrician Balraj Yadav from Mohanpur village said the pregnant and lactating women were reluctant to get vaccinated despite the approval from the authorities that vaccination was safe for them. Therefore, he decided to take an initiative to hold a special camp for them in his village.

“I discussed the idea with the local health officials and they readily agreed to it. Around 70 vaccination doses were administered during the drive held last Sunday,” said Mr. Yadav, who runs a clinic in Gurugram.

The drive was called “Roko and Toko Abhiyan”, and a separate pink vaccination centre was set up for the women of the village. “We made an announcement in the village a day before the scheduled drive. The response was overwhelming. We registered around 150 people, but could vaccinate only 70 as per the availability of the doses. Besides the pregnant and lactating women, the men and women of all ages above 18 years were also administered the vaccine,” said Dr. Yadav.

The beneficiaries were also handed over a kit containing a mask, a soap and sanitiser to emphasise the need to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour even after the vaccination.

“The drive was called so to send across a message that people need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to stop the prevention of the infection and also nag others to adhere to it,” said Dr. Yadav.

Rewari Immunisation Officer Ashok Kumar said the District Health Department was vaccinating the pregnant and lactating women on priority and aimed at 100% coverage.