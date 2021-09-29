60 butterfly species identified in Haryana

Day-long survey was conducted across 10,000 hectares in Aravalis

As many as 60 butterfly species have been identified in a first-of-its-kind survey in Haryana by the State’s Forest and Wildlife Department in neighbouring Rewari district on Tuesday, coinciding with the “Butterfly Month” observed from September 5 to October 4.

The major species of the butterflies identified are Common Albatross, Small Branded Swift, Indian Skipper, Conjoined Swift, Lesser Grass Blue, Gram Blue, Tiny Grass Blue, Pea Blue, Bright Babul Blue, Forget-Me-Not, Zebra Blue, Common Pierrot and Rounded Pierrot.

The day-long survey, aimed at assessing butterfly diversity in the Aravali region of the State, was conducted across 10,000 hectares of Khol block comprising ten villages, namely Palra, Ahhrod, Bassduda, Khol, Manethi, Bhalki, Majra, Nandha, Balwari and Khaleta, with continuous stretch of hillocks.

60 experts

Divisional Forest Officer of Rewari, Sunder Sambharya, said the survey conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Yashendra Singh proved that this region of Aravali mountain range was rich forest in terms of flora and had good moisture.

He added that sixty experts from across the country including, Delhi, Mumbai and Faridabad, took part in the survey and expressed satisfaction at the identification of the large number of species in a single day in a semi-arid region.

Haryana State Bio-Diversity Board and non-government organisation Nature First also contributed to the survey conducted under the leadership of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Jagdish Chander.

Conservation plans

Mr. Sambharya said that butterflies were sensitive to the habitat disturbance and pollution and their conservation was important for the sustenance of life on the planet. The outcome of the survey will form the basis for observing the impact of habitat disturbance and climate change on the ecology of the region. It will also help in chalking out management strategy for the conservation of butterflies and moths.

A booklet of all butterflies’ species recorded with photographs and team members will be published.