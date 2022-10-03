6-year-old killed in ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony; 2 arrested

I wanted to enroll my child in a government school here but now it will just remain a dream, says victim’s father; had a ‘vision’ accused tell police

In a horrific incident of ‘human sacrifice’, two people killed a six-year-old boy in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on Saturday night. The accused, both 19-years-old construction workers from Bihar, have been arrested.

The accused told the police that they were under the influence of cannabis when they had a vision of Lord Shiva telling them to ‘sacrifice a child’ if they wanted to get rich.

They caught hold of the victim who happened to be passing by their jhuggi at that very moment, slit his throat and stabbed him multiple times on the back of his head.

DCP (South) Chandan Choudhary said around midnight on Saturday the police received information about the child’s murder at a jhuggi cluster near the CGO complex in south Delhi.

After a police team reached the spot, they found the child’s body inside a jhuggi. “There were visible injuries on the neck and head of the boy. He had also lost a lot of blood,” DCP Choudhary added.

Distraught parents

Sitting outside the mortuary at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the victim’s father, Ashok, 28, told The Hindu, “Why did they have to sacrifice my son? What harm had the child done to them?”

Ashok is also a construction labourer, who came here with his family almost a month back from their home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

He added, “I wanted to enroll my child in a government school here but now it will just remain a dream”.

The deceased’s mother, Bhagwati, said her child was playing with his friends and siblings when the accused, both of whom knew her son, pulled him inside their jhuggi.

“We kept searching for him frantically. Suddenly I saw blood inside a jhuggi. How could someone have sacrificed him!” said Bhagwati visibly in a state of shock.

Badshah, a construction worker who also lives in the area, said that the accused persons were known to consume drugs in the evening after their 12-hour shifts but had never misbehaved with anyone in their locality.

Sequence of events

Describing the sequence of events, the DCP said, Ashok realised that his son was missing after the conclusion of a religious programme in their locality on Saturday night.

“When all of them started to disperse, the complainant realised that his son was missing and he started to search for him,” the officer said.

Soon, some people saw blood oozing out from one of the jhuggis.

“Ashok entered the jhuggi and saw the accused trying to hide his child’s battered body under their cot,” said a senior police officer. The police was called to the spot and both the accused were nabbed.

A crime team along with experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the spot, following which the victim’s body was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the DCP said.

Case lodged

Based on the statement of the boy’s father, a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

The officer added that the knife used in the murder and the clothes which the accused were wearing during the crime have been recovered.