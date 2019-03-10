6-year-old boy killed in firing

A six-year-old boy was killed and a man was injured in a firing incident at a gym in west Delhi’s Inderpuri on Saturday night, the police said. They have registered a case, but none has been arrested yet.

A police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Prince and the injured as Mahender (29), who is undergoing treatment. The police said that they received a call around 9 p.m. regarding an incident of firing. “The police reached the spot and found that bullets were fired inside and outside the gym in Inderpuri’s C-Block,” the officer said.

Prince was standing at the window of his residence, which is on the second floor, when he was shot at. Mahender, on the other hand, was entering into the gym when a bullet hit him.

“The boy [Prince] was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead and Mahender was referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where is undergoing treatment,” the officer said, adding that the accused managed to flee after the incident.

The police said that during investigation, four persons, all residents of Inderpuri’s JJ Colony, have been found to be involved in the incident. Teams have been formed to nab the accused, they added.