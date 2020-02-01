6 suspected coronavirus cases at RML Hospital

Six persons, suspected of being affected by novel coronavirus, are being kept under observation at an isolation ward of RML Hospital here. Their tests reports are awaited.

On January 30, five persons self-reported to the hospital, designated to deal with such cases, with respiratory problems and fever, said hospital sources. The sixth case is an old admission, added officials.

The five men and one woman are under observation at the isolation ward of the hospital, said source.

Senior hospital official said that RML has trained staff, isolation wards and equipment to manage any novel coronavirus case. “We are constantly in touch with the Health Ministry, which is coordinating all operations in the country,” the official added.

India reported its first novel coronavirus case in Kerala on Thursday and the patient has been kept in an isolation ward in the State, Health Ministry said.

All passengers coming in from China are being screened at 21 airports, ports and borders for possible infection and the Health Ministry has urged people to report themselves if they show symptoms of coronavirus such as cold and respiratory distress on the 24x7 helpline: 011-23978046.

The Ministry has asked people to refrain from travelling to China. States bordering Nepal have stepped up vigil.

The death toll in China’s coronavirus outbreak on Friday climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases reaching 9,692. Hubei province reported 5,806 confirmed cases, including 204 deaths.

