6% seroprevalence in Haryana districts bordering Delhi

The sero surveillance survey in the three most affected districts of the Haryana bordering Delhi — Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat — over the last two months has revealed that around 6% of those tested have developed ImmunoglobuinG (IgG) antibodies. The health officials, however, sounded a note of caution saying the sample size was too small to draw any inference.

As per Gurugram health department, as many as 361 IgG antibodies test have randomly been conducted on 18 most vulnerable categories identified by the Indian Council of Medical Research. But only 25 people tested positive. Besides, 92 more IgG antibodies tests were conducted on the confirmed positive and negative cases. The survey was conducted on June 23 and 25 and July 7, 8 and 14 in Gurugram.

The sero-survey helps to understand the proportion of population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection, including asymptomatic individuals. The survey was conducted among the high-risk and vulnerable population to know who has been infected in the past and now recovered.

Low infection rate

Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram, Virender Yadav told The Hindu that the sample size was too small to “comment”, but the test was conducted on the vulnerable categories — drivers, vendors, government employees, police personnel and health workers — and the infection rate was low. He said the district aimed to conduct at least 400 tests in August.

In Sonepat, 15 people tested positive out of the total 194 who took random tests. However, 37 tested positive among 83 confirmed positive cases. Also, seven tested positive for the test conducted on 73 confirmed negative cases. Commenting on the efficacy of the test, a Faridabad-based doctor said that results for the test had success rate of around 50-60%.

Positivity rate

Faridabad Chief Medical Officer Randeep Poonia said the district had also a positivity rate of 6-8% for the IgG antibodies test. He said the positivity rate was even less for the less vulnerable sections. Around 200-odd IgG antibodies tests have been conducted in Faridabad. “We plan to increase test rate in the coming days. We have identified colonies with high and low infection rates and will conduct tests in both areas,” said Mr. Poonia.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rajeev Arora, in a presentation in Chandigarh on Tuesday, disclosed that the recovery rate in Haryana had improved from 44.78% in June to 77.46% in July, which is higher than the national recovery rate of 63.53%. The number of tests conducted both under rapid antigen test as well as RT-PCR had doubled while the tests per million population had reached a figure of 21,157. The positivity rate in the State had gone down to 5.7%. Sero epidemiological survey was also being conducted and would be strengthened further, he said.