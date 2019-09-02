6 policemen booked for ‘ill-treating’ law student

The Delhi Police has filed a case against an SHO and five other officers of Adarsh Nagar police station for allegedly ill-treating a third-year law student.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Vijayanta Arya said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of Pramod Kumar under relevant sections of the IPC, including the SC/ST Act.

Several students of Delhi University Law Faculty had gathered outside the police station on Saturday following the incident.

In his complaint, Mr. Kumar said that on August 25 around 1.15 p.m., he got a call from the Adarsh Nagar police station informing him that three persons, including his nephew Amar, had been arrested. When he reached the station and asked for the reason behind the arrest, the policemen allegedly thrashed him and made casteist remarks.

Mr. Kumar’s nephew is an accused in a case of extortion and Arms Act.