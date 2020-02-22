6 of a family held in ‘honour killing’ case

In a suspected case of honour killing, six members of a woman’s family were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing her in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, the police said. They disposed the body in Aligarh, around 80 km from Delhi, they said.

The victim has been identified as Sheetal Chaudhary, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, they said.

The police said Sheetal was in love with one Ankit Bhati, who lives in the same neighbourhood. They were in a relationship for the past three years and had got married at Arya Samaj temple in October 2019.

When the family got to know about the marriage, they tried to convince Sheetal to leave her husband, but she refused, the police said.

“On January 30, the parents and other relatives of Sheetal strangled her. They put her body in a car and drove to Aligarh. They later disposed it into a canal there and returned to Delhi,” a senior police officer said.

Later, when Mr. Bhati called her, her phone was found switched off. He got suspicious and lodged a kidnapping case at New Ashok Nagar police station on Monday, they said.

During preliminary investigation, when the police went to Sheetal’s house, they were told by the family that she had gone to her uncle’s house. The police then went to the uncle’s house but failed to find her, the officer said.

The police got a lead in the case after the call details record of her family members were analysed. They were interrogated separately and discrepancies were found in their statements. During sustained interrogation, they confessed to have killed Sheetal, the police said.

A police team went to Aligarh to find Sheetal’s body and recovered it from the canal with the help of the local police.

Her last rites were performed on February 2, they said.

A case was registered and the accused — mother Suman, father Ravindra, uncles Sanjay, Om Prakash, cousin Parvesh and brother-in-law Ankit — were subsequently arrested .