6-month jail term for AAP MLA

AAP Sadar Bazar MLA Som Dutt was on Thursday sent to Rohini jail to serve six months’ imprisonment in a case of beating a man with a baseball bat during the 2015 Delhi Assembly election campaigning.

The MLA was sent to jail after Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar dismissed his appeal against his conviction, the award of the sentence and a fine of ₹2 lakh by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Visal in July.

“When an influential person breaks the law, there is an impression in his mind that he may escape in one way or the other. But that is not the case always. Respect for the law is the first condition for a civilised society. Nobody has more sacred obligation to obey the law than those who make it. Law without justice is a wound without cure. For these special reasons recorded under Section 361 CrPC, I do not find it expedient to grant the benefit of probation to the convict,’’ the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had said while dismissing his plea.

Referring to the award of six months’ imprisonment and ₹25,000 fine by the Supreme Court in a similar case, the Magistrate had said: “I am of the view that the punishment needs to be deterrent in this case and a similar sentence must follow in this case also with a higher amount of fine.”

₹2 lakh fine imposed

“In this case, the accused Som Dutt has been convicted for commission of offence under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code [voluntarily causing grievous hurt attracting seven years’ imprisonment and fine]. The incident did not take place on the spur of a moment. It was a premeditated assault done with a baseball bat. He is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months and with a fine of ₹2 lakh. Out of the fine, ₹1 lakh shall be paid to the complainant as compensation,” the Magistrate had said.