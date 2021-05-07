6 liquid oxygen plants to be set up in Gurugram

GURUGRAM

07 May 2021 23:43 IST

Three of these plants are likely to be operational by the end of the month

Six liquid oxygen plants will be set up in the district to improve supply of oxygen for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Three of these, including a 1,000 LPM oxygen plant at Gurugram’s Sector 10 Civil Hospital, are likely to be operational by the end of the month.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg in a virtual meeting of District Advisory Committee on Friday.

Dr. Garg said the administration was making efforts to procure more oxygen concentrators till the time the plants became functional. He said around 50 concentrators were already arranged and another 250-300 would be procured in a week’s time. Dr. Garg said the hospitals with more than 50 beds were directed to set up their own oxygen plants. He also informed that makeshift hospitals were being set up in the city and 400 additional beds would be available in a week’s time.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Garg also informed that 25-30 points would be set up for the distribution of liquid oxygen to COVID-19 patients to avoid long queues at Manesar Plant.

Chief Medical Officer, Virender Yadav, in the meeting, said that the oxygen plant at Civil Hospital and two plants with of 200 LPM capacity each at sub-division level hospitals in Sohna and Pataudi would be functional by May-end.

The district administration has reiterated the appeal to the retired doctors, medical students and nursing staffers to volunteer for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Dr. Garg said 100 applications were received, but only half of them had medical background.

He added that the eligibility of 20 of these volunteers was established and they were deputed for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients.